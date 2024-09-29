Mohammad Yousuf quits as selector of Pakistan men’s cricket team

web analytics
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Former Pakistan batting legend Mohammad Yousuf has announced quitting his role of selector for the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

The 50-year-old took to social media on Sunday to share the news, citing personal reasons for his decision.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” Mohammad Yousuf said in his post on X.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” he added.

In March, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a “reorganised” men’s national selection committee comprising seven members with equal powers.

He said that the committee would no longer have a chairman and all seven members would have equal powers. “They will take decisions on a majority basis […] so that we can go towards a better conclusion,” he said.

The former legend, who represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is during his illustrious career, was appointed as selector in March 2024. He played a key role in selecting the Pakistani squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

