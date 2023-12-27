Mohammad Yousaf has an advice for Babar Azam

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf backed compatriot Babar Azam amid the latter’s poor form in the ongoing Test series against hosts Australia.

Babar Azam has not been able to get going in the three-match series.

The former captain scored just 35 runs (21 and 14) in the series opener. His poor form continued in the ongoing second Test in Melbourne as the right-handed batter was dismissed by a dream delivery by Pat Cummins for one.

Mohammad Yousaf shared a piece of advice for Babar Azam following his dismissal on the social media application X, formerly Twitter. His tweet was accompanied by a picture of the latter.

He urged Babar Azam to be strong because his fortunes would change.

“Be strong now because things will get better, it might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever,” the legendary cricketer tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that the former captain has been under the scanner for his performances since Pakistan’s elimination from the Asia Cup 2023. The side was eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India in the group stages.

He stepped down as the team’s all-format captain under the debacle.

