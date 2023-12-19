Imad Wasim’s fresh statement on Babar Azam goes viral

Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim made news with his latest remarks on star batter Babar Azam during the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam has been under criticism since Asia Cup 2023. He resigned as Pakistan’s all-format captain following the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He could not improve his form as he managed just 35 (21 and 14) runs in the first Test against Australia at Perth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Imad Wasim, who has been a critic of Babar Azam’s approach and performances in the past, shared a motivational message for Pakistan’s former captain. He pinned hopes on the star batter surpassing Virat Kohli’s world record of 50 international centuries.

The former all-rounder said Babar Azam should play his role in helping Pakistan win a World Cup apart from setting individual milestones.

Imad Wasim added that Babar Azam has the qualities to be a world-champion player.

Related – ‘Babar Azam can break Virat Kohli’s ODI centuries record’

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli became the leading centurion in ODI cricket with 50 hundreds in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand going past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 tons.