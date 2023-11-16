‘Babar Azam can break Virat Kohli’s ODI centuries record’

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal made news with his prediction about Babar Azam following the latter’s resignation as Pakistan’s all-format captain.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam stepped down as team leader after the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 debacle in India. Under the star batter’s leadership, the Green Shirts could not make it past the round-robin stage as they registered four wins and five losses in the tournament.

Babar Azam was succeeded by opening batter Shan Masood and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi as ODI and T20I captains respectively.

Presenting our captains 🇵🇰@shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side. pic.twitter.com/wPSebUB60m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

The board will announce the new ODI captain in due time. Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is considered as favourite to lead the side in the 50-over format.

It is pertinent to mention that former cricketers, experts and fans had recommended the right-handed batter to step aside as frontman and shine as an individual.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal predicted Babar Azam could surpass India star Virat Kohli as the most ODI centuries. He achieved the milestone of scoring 50 tons in the format in the semifinal against New Zealand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Kamran Akmal, in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh’, went on to say that former Pakistan skipper is capable of reaching the milestone as he bats in the top order.

He said the feat is difficult for a middle-order batter to achieve.

Babar Azam, considered by many to be one of the greatest Pakistan batters, has scored 5,729 runs in 117 appearances at an average of 56.7.

Related – Kapil Dev makes headline via statements about Babar Azam