Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Saeed Anwar prevented his fight with Harbhajan Singh

Mohammad Yousuf, the batting coach of the national team, narrated an interesting incident with Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh during a match said there would have been a fight if Saeed Anwar had not come.

He was talking on ARY Sports Show ‘Bouncer’.

Replying to the host of the program, Mohammad Yousuf said he had a lot of things going on with Harbhajan. But in 2003 World Cup, a very serious matter happened, I, Saqlain and Azhar Mahmood were there, Dravid, Yuvraj and Harbhajan were standing and gossip was going on. I passed a joke on a matter, he added.

Yousuf said that he could not speak on TV. At that time, they started laughing at my words. After that, when the match between Pakistan and India, Harbhajan and Saqlain were not picked in playing eleven and both were sitting outside. Harbhajan is a big fan of Saqlain, and he also considered him a teacher. There has never been an off-spinner like Saqlain in the world.

Now Harbhajan was also angry that he was not fed in the match, this ‘dangerous’ thing happened from above, he got very hot on it, now when the innings was over, Harbhajan came to him and incsulted where both the teams were having lunch in the innings break.

What happened next, there were big spoons in big pots, one I grabbed and one he was going to have a very strong handshake that luckily Saeed bhai came, if Saeed Anwar didn’t come then ours there would be a fight, the former Pakistan’s great said.

Yousuf said that we used to have a good joke with Sardar Ji, they used to have a good time with Yuvraj and Nehra, Nehra was a very good boy, and sometimes they use to come in Shoaib’s room for food, but the match between India and Pakistan as it is very serious and there is a lot of focus.

Yousuf said that there is an incident between Sidhu ji and Mushtaq Ahmed, but he also cannot tell that on TV, Moin Bhai was teasing Sidhu ji from behind the wickets.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a former celebrity who was present in the program, said that he was also involved in this matter in Canada at that time.

Mushtaq said, “I will tell you that scene. Sidhu was unable to play and was not getting out and Moin was doing mischief from behind. Sidhu got furious at the joking of Moin Khan and shouted but I said to him Sidhu Paa Ji its a joke.. to which he said ok,

But when Moin teased him three or four times about how big he has become, what are you doing, he is not ashamed of hitting such dirty moves, then finally Sidhu looked back and raised his finger and flared up in Punjabi. Forbid him, I have played black fast bowler for seven years, what are your fast bowlers, the word spoken by Sidhu and censored by Yusuf cannot be spoken here on TV, so we Sidhu Ji used to enjoy it very much.

