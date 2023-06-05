As you give the woman power, viewers switch the channel: Mohammed Ahmed

Veteran TV actor-writer Syed Mohammed Ahmed blamed the audiences for toxic content being shown in the prime time shows.

The seasoned screenwriter, with credits for acclaimed serials including ‘Kuch Ankahi’, ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silisilay’, ‘Dareecha’, ‘Badtameez’ and others, spoke about the type of content being written and aired on the TV screens these days and held the viewers responsible for the prevalence of toxicity in the dramas.

Appearing at a talk show on a private news channel recently, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor recalled a show, in which, “When the woman was being beaten, the rating was high. In an episode, at the eighth minute, the woman held her mother-in-law’s hand and proclaimed that she will no longer be beaten – the rating fell.”

He continued to explain, “This means that our audience, like habitual drug addicts whom you can’t fault, is used to this. You keep giving them an oppressed, beaten woman or a love triangle, and the audience will be happy. As soon as you give the woman power, or show her being strong the viewer changes the channel.”

“We have a habit of beating ourselves up. We like crying, tragedy is filled inside us. Making our people laugh is very difficult, but they cry easily,” Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Syed Mohammed Ahmed is currently being seen in the light-hearted family play ‘Kuch Ankahi’, written by him as well. The mega serial is headlined by A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar, along with an ensemble supporting cast featuring Qudsia Ali, Mira Sethi, Adnan Samad Khan, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The Nadeem Baig directorial airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.