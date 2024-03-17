Mohammed Kaif’s revelation about World Cup 2023 final goes viral

The ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 18, will be etched in memory for years to come.

Despite India’s impressive form with 11 consecutive victories leading up to the final, their defeat in the final left both fans and players disheartened.

Following the match, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif made surprising revelations regarding the pitch preparation for the final, sparking a renewed debate about the influence of curators and home team advantage.

Many expressed disappointment over India’s loss, attributing it to the widely criticized pitch that seemed to favor Australian bowlers, particularly pacers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

“Both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid came in the evening to inspect the pitch, this practice was done for three days straight, and I saw the pitch changing colour. They have Cummins, and Starc who are fast bowlers, so give them slow pitches and a mistake happens. People say that curator makes the pitch and no one has a say is false and baseless,” Kaif disclosed in an interview with Lallantop.

