Mohammed Shami honoured with Arjuna Award

The national cricket team fast bowler of India – Mohammed Shami – on Tuesday was honored with the Arjuna Award by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting honour in India and has been awarded to individuals as a symbol of their hard work, dedication, and concentration.

The left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan was the last cricketer to be conferred with the Arjuna three-year back in 2021.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna Award 2023 to Mohammad Shami for his excellent performance.

Speaking a day before the event, Shami had said, “This award is a dream. An entire lifetime passes by and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud,” an Indian news agency stated.

Shami has been out of action for the Indian cricket team since the ODI World Cup where the national side reached the final against Australia. The pacer skipped the subsequent T20I series against Australia. He was then named in the squad for South Africa but was held back by an ankle injury.

Shami is now likely to miss the first two Test matches against England, with the series starting on 25 January.