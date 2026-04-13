Mohammed Siraj supports Zanai Bhosle during Asha's last rites

The news of legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s passing has left the world in mourning, with numerous public figures visiting her Mumbai home to pay their tributes. Among them was Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who arrived to offer his sympathies and support to her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. A poignant moment between the two—captured on video—has been widely shared online, moving many viewers.

In the footage from the Bhosle residence, Mohammed Siraj is seen navigating a large crowd of friends, relatives, and admirers who had gathered for the darshan. He appears to be searching for Zanai; when he finally locates her, the situation becomes intensely emotional. Overcome with grief, Zanai turns to Siraj for comfort, resting her head on his chest as he stands by her side to support her.

Mohammad Siraj and Zanai Bhosle share a close bond and are frequently spotted together at events and family gatherings. Their public appearances have occasionally sparked rumors of a romance; however, Zanai has clarified that they view each other as family, describing their relationship as being akin to that of siblings. This was further confirmed during last year’s Raksha Bandhan, when Zanai tied a rakhi on Siraj. She also posted a touching note about the occasion on social media, demonstrating the warmth of their connection.

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Zanai Bhosle is currently preparing to enter the film industry while navigating this difficult time. She is set to make her Bollywood debut portraying Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of the renowned Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Zanai is also trained in singing and dancing.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic voices in Indian music and sister of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, remains a celebrated figure. Her music and legacy have left an indelible mark on Indian culture.