Life in Mohenjo Daro: Man uses AI to imagine prehistoric society

MAKLI: Chaired across his personal computer screen in a small room of Health Depratment building is Rehmatullah Mirbahar, wondering what might the life have been like in the ancient Mohenjo Daro society?

The self-taught Artificial Intelligence aficionado then used basic Artificial intelligence (AI) tools and modified them into his imagination of what complexion the people there might have, what outfits they would wear, and what jwellery they would adorn.

The 36-year-old artist from a small coastal village, Sando Bandar in Thatta district, based the artwork on his homework of the available accounts of Mohenjo Daro. But before that, he spend good two months picking up basic skills on AI from YouTube tutorials.

Professionally, Mirbahar is a computer operator in Sindh Health Department, and works in his office adjacent to another heritage site, The Makli Necropolis. At heart, he is an artist who is passionate about wild life photography and travel. Now he’s putting in his time to excel in AI.

