Mohenjo Daro closed amid Covid restrictions for tourist spots

LARKANA: As the fourth wave of COVID-19 hits hard Sindh, ancient city of Mohenjo Daro has also been among the tourism spots closed for tourists, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The people visiting the ancient city, from parts of Sindh and the country were stopped at the main gate to the archaeological site.

The authorities have deployed a police contingent at the ancient site to restrict the visitors.

The provincial government has imposed ban on visit to the tourist spots, including Mohenjo Daro, Keenjhar Lake, Gorakh Hill Station and other spots after spike in coronavirus cases in Sindh.

Tourists used to visit the 26th century B.C. Mohenjo Daro near Larkana in Sindh, one of the largest cities in of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

The site of Mohenjo Daro was reopened last month after four months closure due to the raging virus pandemic.