ISLAMABAD, July 30, 2026: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan’s political system needs to be fixed, warning that if the country’s “cockroaches” unite like those in India, they could “turn everything upside down,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Naqvi said he usually avoids political speeches but felt compelled to speak today. “Everyone talked about problems and also suggested solutions. The people responsible for Pakistan reaching this state are also sitting here,” he said.

The minister argued that the existing system has not worked for 70 to 80 years. “You will be sitting here 10 years from now with the same problems. Whether you accept it or not, the system we are living in has failed,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said he supports democracy but noted there are 3 to 4 types of democratic systems. “We say no matter what happens, we have to drag this same system and run it. We are an agricultural country yet we import wheat, but we still insist on running this same system,” he added.

He said the progress being highlighted is only “firefighting.” “Until we fix the fundamentals of the country within the spirit of democracy, the problems will remain. Those who run this political system and those who fund it are also sitting in this hall,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi criticized political funding, saying some people contribute Rs50 crore, Rs10 crore or Rs5 crore before elections. “These funders are running this system out of compulsion in one way or another,” he said.

He stressed that citizens of Pakistan are not getting basic facilities. “There is nothing wrong with everything in this system, but the common man needs basic facilities, and we are unable to provide them.”

On the justice system, he said a lot of work has been done but people still travel for hours to reach courts. “Is it not the right of a common man to get justice near his home?” he asked.

Talking about Pakistani youth, the minister said giving them a few thousand rupees or tablets will not solve the problem. “Youth just want the system to be fixed and jobs to be available through merit. If the youth unite, they can turn everything upside down. They can earn two to four thousand dollars a month if we just give them the right system,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said the federal budget is made in deficit every year. “We don’t fix things but we keep taking loans. The country’s debt keeps increasing no matter what we do.”

He called for all political parties to sit in one room and resolve issues, adding that new administrative units and provinces are needed to take services to the people.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the PM works 12 to 14 hours a day. “Even if he works 18 hours, we are only doing firefighting and nothing else.”