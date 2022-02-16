Mohsin Baig nabbed after remarks against PM Imran Khan in TV show

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

The government after the program launched a complaint with the FIA that acted promptly and arrested Baig for his primary role in the entire debate.

According to details, a policeman has also been injured during the FIA raid to arrest Baig after the latter resisted the bid and hit one of the cops with his gun.

The raid continued for an hour owing to resistance and the accused could be seen carrying the arm at the time of his arrest. He has been shifted to a police station while the police have also sent a team to arrest his son.

Meanwhile, the court has appointed a bailiff after Mohsin Baig’s counsel approached an Islamabad court against his arrest. The bailiff has been directed to submit a report regarding the arrest today.

It is pertinent to mention here that PEMRA has also issued a show-cause notice to the television channel for airing obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

Condemnations have poured on social media after the obscene remarks of Mohsin Baig were aired during a primetime show on a television channel.

جس اخلاق سے گری ہوئی مکروہ باتیں مراد سعید کے بارے میں کی گئ، اگر یہ میرے یا کسی صحافی کے بارے میں کسی پروگرام پر کی جائیں تو ہم کیا مطالبہ کرتے؟ مراد سعید تو انشاءاللہ مزید کامیابی حاصل کرے گا، لیکن ہم نے ایسی گندگی کو ٹی وی سے نا روکا تو معاشرے میں تباہی پھیلے گی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 12, 2022

صحافت ایک مقدس فریضہ+قومی ذمہ داری ہے! اسکی آڑ میں بیہودگی کا فروغ کیونکر گوارا ہوسکتاہے؟صحافت کی قبا اتارئیےپھرجو جی میں آئےکیجئے،قانون وسماج خودنمٹ لیں گے۔چنانچہ صحافت کی تقدیس کاتحفظ حکومت و ریاست سےبڑھ کرخود اہلِ صحافت کےذمےہےجسکےلئےٹھوس صحافتی اقدار+اخلاقیات کا نفاذ لازم ہے۔ https://t.co/W94rWEmFiW — Sibghatullah Virk (@SibgatullahVirk) February 12, 2022

