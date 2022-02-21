Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt notice to director FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has issued contempt of court notice to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht in petitions seeking dismissal of cases against journalists Mohsin Baig, ARY News reported.

Sardar Lateef Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of Baig’s wife, while Advocate General Niazullah Niazi represented the state in the case.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) abused its powers.

The chief justice (CJ) of IHC remarked, “Why should we not register contempt of court case against the FIA? Do they think they are above the law?”

Justice Minallah asked when there were four people in the programme, why only Mohsin Baig was arrested? Has the suspect released the video himself? the court asked

The court directed FIA director to read the words of Mohsin Baig, he said in the programme. What is defamatory in the words he said? the court asked the FIA director.

Babar Bakht said the reference of Reham Khan’s book was defamatory. To this, Justice Minallah asked what is defamatory in Khan’s book?

The CJ IHC showing resentment over FIA remarked that the law is being ridiculed. The government rather than serving the masses, working on PECA.

Later, the court issued a contempt of court notice to Director FIA Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht summoned AGP for assistance in the next hearing of the case on Thursday.

Case

The FIA cybercrime wing on Wednesday raided Mohsin Jamil Baig’s residence in Islamabad and arrested him where he allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the raiding team.

The FIA had registered a case against Baig at the request of Communications Minister Murad Saeed. Baig, in a private TV channel programme, had passed derogatory remarks about how Murad Saeed got the top performance award by the PM Khan.

