Mohsin Baig granted transit bail by LHC

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has granted one-week transit bail to media personality Mohsin Baig, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench has heard the bail plea of the media personality Mohsin Baig today in which Baig was represented by Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate in today’s hearing.

Baig’s lawyer apprised the court that his client had been granted bail by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

He said that on the directions of some prominent political and government personalities, deliberate attempts are being made to show the involvement of his client in a case in which he had been acquitted 35 years ago.

READ: ATC GRANTS BAIL TO MOHSIN BAIG’S TWO SERVANTS

The high court bench was told that raids are being conducted for Baig’s arrest just after his release from jail.

After listening to the arguments, the high court approved transit bail to Mohsin Baig till March 21.

Earlier on Monday, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had granted post-arrest bail to Baig against Rs500,000 surety bonds in a case related to firing at and torturing the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the raid at his residence in Islamabad.

Margalla police had filed two cases against Mohsin Baig after he allegedly attacked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials who arrived at his residence in Islamabad to arrest him on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

Comments