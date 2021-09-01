Mohsin Dawar parts ways with PTM, forms new political party

PESHAWAR: The National Assembly (NA) lawmaker from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar has parted ways with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and formed his own political party named National Democratic Movement (NDM), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Member of National Assembly (MNA) from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar made the announcement regarding the formation of his political party, flag and its manifesto in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

After the formation of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), Mohsin Dawar has been appointed as the chairman of the party’s central committee.

While talking to journalists in Peshawar, Mohsin Dawar said that workers were feeling deprived of a democratic and nationalist party so he took the step to form NDM. He announced that NDM will constitute its provincial units very soon and later the political party will be established on the districts level.

He said that the party advisers will be the main pillars of their movement. He complained that youth were not given a true representation in the politics and political parties while NDM will focus on the future leadership by electing a council.

Mohsin Dawar said that he was not a worker of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) but a supporter. He added that PTM was a non-political organisation, hence he decided to form a separate political party. Dawar expressed his thoughts that PTM may not support the NDM.

On the occasion, Awami National Party (ANP) former senator Afrasiab Khattak, Bushra Gohar, Jamila Gillani and Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate have announced to join Mohsin Dawar’s political party.