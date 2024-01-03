Mohsin Dawar’s convoy comes under attack in North Waziristan: police

Unidentified gunmen attacked the vehicle of National Democratic Movement leader Mohsin Dawar vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, ARY News reported citing police, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mohsin Dawar escaped the attack due to the vehicle being bulletproof.

Unknown assailants open multiple bullets on the rear mirror of the former MNA). Dawar has been in the Northern Waziristan for his election campaign.

Soon after the incident, security forces personnel arrived on the scene, and started the hunt for the arrest of culprits.

The attack comes days after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy was attacked in DI Khan.

The convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attacked near DI Khan Yarik interchange however he remained safe with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of attack on Maulana Fazl’s convoy saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan.

He said that the assailants fled the spot of incident after a strong response from the interchange police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.