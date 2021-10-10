Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has departed for his eternal abode on Sunday after his health declined and he was shifted to ventilator support, ARY News reported.

The family of the iconic nuclear physicist has confirmed the passing, saying he had been in a very critical health condition and was shifted to the ICU.

After contracting COVID earlier, Khan had recovered but since last night his health suddenly deteriorated and he was shifted to KRL Hospital’s ICU.

His funeral will be offered in the Faisal Mosque later today, the family said.

DR ABDUL QADEER KHAN MOVED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEALTH DETERIORATES

Several functions will be held to mark the life of the globally acclaimed nuclear scientist of Pakistan.

In 1936, Khan was born in Bhopal, India, he later migrated along with his family to Karachi.

Khan received his early education from Karachi’s DJ Science College, then in 1961, he went to Europe for higher studies and earned his PhD degree from the universities of Germany and Holland.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer approached the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1974 and informed him about his expertise in the challenging process of Uranium enrichment through which Nuclear energy is acquired.

Qadeer offered to serve Pakistan with his capabilities and Bhutto immediately asked him to return to his country.

