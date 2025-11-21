Pakistan announces prize money for PSL 11

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the prize money for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 on Friday, which will feature an expanded roster of eight franchises.

On his official X account, Mohsin Naqvi confirmed in a post that the PSL 11 champions will receive $500,000, while the runners-up will earn $300,000.

Naqvi also introduced a new category recognizing off-field impact, announcing $200,000 for the “Best Franchise Contributing Towards Cricket Development.”

“Complementing the Pakistan Super League’s growth, I am thrilled to announce a new reward for franchises in the forthcoming editions,” he wrote on his official X account.

This major financial announcement coincides with the PCB confirming the auction date for the league’s two new franchise teams.

The highly anticipated auction to determine the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 franchises is scheduled for January 6, 2026, a date that is expected to significantly influence the expansion of the tournament.

Only technically qualified bidders will receive an invitation to the auction. Successful bidders will have the right to select their preferred city or team name from a pool of shortlisted locations.

The cities currently shortlisted for potential franchise allocation include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

Highlighting the league’s growing stature globally, the PCB noted: “The HBL PSL, now recognized as one of the premier T20 leagues, continues to grow in commercial strength, fan following and overall impact. We look forward to welcoming new stakeholders to the PSL ecosystem.”

The announcement on Thursday follows recent confusion spurred by social media reports. These rumors, which had suggested Faisalabad and Gilgit were the frontrunners, claimed that the two new team names had already been finalized.

However, the PCB refuted those claims, explaining once again that franchise names will only be decided after the auction and strictly in accordance with the process outlined in the official bid documents.