Mohsin Naqvi appointed as new PCB chairman

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the interim PM approved the resignation of Zaka Ashraf from the position of Chairman of PCB and named Mohsin Naqvi as the new head of PCB.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohsin Naqvi is currently performing the duties of caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Last week, after serving for at least seven months as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf stepped down from his position.

Sources told ARY News that Zaka Ashraf submitted his resignation as Chairman Management Committee and Member Board of Governor (BoG).

In a statement, Ashraf said he was working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

However, expressing disappointment over the working conditions, he said he was unable to work amid such circumstances. “It’s not the prime minister’s prerogative to nominate new chairman,” he added.

Ashraf-led PCB Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for four months, by caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, using his prerogative as patron of the PCB.