Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Iran on official visit

TEHRAN: Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on an official visit, where he was warmly received at Imam Khomeini International Airport by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and discuss key regional issues, including cross-border security and pilgrimage coordination.

High-ranking officials from Iran’s Ministry of Interior, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Consul Aftab Butt, and other diplomatic staff, were also present at the airport to greet the Pakistani minister.

Soon after his arrival, Minister Naqvi met with his Iranian counterpart. Both leaders held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Extending a heartfelt welcome, Iran’s Interior Minister Momeni stated, “I welcome my brother from the depth of my heart on his arrival in Iran. Your visit will surely contribute to the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations.” Minister Naqvi, in response, emphasized the brotherly bond between the two neighboring countries, adding, “Iran is our brotherly neighbor, and we attach great importance to our bilateral ties.”

Minister Naqvi expressed optimism that the upcoming trilateral conference between Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq would help resolve the issues faced by pilgrims (Zaireen). He also conveyed his best wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On the second day of his visit, Minister Naqvi is scheduled to participate in a high-level trilateral conference in Tehran focusing on pilgrims’ affairs and border-related matters. The interior ministers of Iran and Iraq will also attend the meeting, which is being convened at Pakistan’s request to seek collaborative solutions for regional challenges.

Additionally, Minister Naqvi is set to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit.