Mohsin Naqvi ‘assures’ Barrister Gohar of meeting PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that he will be allowed to meet the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, today, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Naqvi contacted Barrister Gohar late night and informed him that he will be permitted to meet Imran Khan individually whereas Barrister Gohar has requested a meeting with Imran Khan’s personal doctor.

The development came after PTI announced that it will hold ‘massive’ protests on October 15 at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, if the party is not allowed to meet party founder Imran Khan.

Speaking at ARY News programme Sawal Ye Hai, PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram set a condition for the government to withdraw from the announced protest.

“Allow party founder Imran Khan’s meeting with his family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15,” Sheikh Waqas Akram said.

He said that the government has banned meetings with Imran Khan for the last five or six weeks, adding that even lawyers and family members are not allowed to meet him.

“We have no contact with our leader (Imran Khan) and reports of mistreatment in jail are concerning. Our protest is not against the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, but for access to Imran Khan’s,” Sheikh Waqas Akram added.

He claimed that the government is ‘harassing’ the families of PTI MNAs to get support for the constitutional amendments.

It is important to note here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been banned from meeting his family, lawyers, and party leaders at Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

According to sources, the jail authorities cited security concerns as the reason for this ban.

Sources revealed that the ban on meetings imposed by the Punjab government will be in place until October 18 and will also apply to other prisoners at Adiala Jail.