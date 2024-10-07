PTI founder ‘banned’ from meeting family, lawyers

RAWA:PINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been banned from meeting his family, lawyers, and party leaders at Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the jail authorities have cited security concerns as the reason for this ban.

Sources revealed that the ban on meetings imposed by the Punjab government will be in place until October 18 and will also apply to other prisoners at Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Security agencies expanded investigations and arrested six more members of the jail staff over aiding PTI founder.

The detained staff members of the jail also included three women, sources said. “The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel,” sources said.

Security officials taken mobile phones of the employees in their custody. “Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” sources said.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal recently returned home after his arrest on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over helping Imran Khan in jail.