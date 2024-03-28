Mohsin Naqvi, CM Gandapur vow to work together to combat terrorism

PESHAWAR: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the security situation of the province.

During the meeting, it was decided to beef up intelligence-based activities to end terrorism in the province.

Both the leaders expressed regret over the deaths of the Chinese citizens in the suicide attack in Shangla. The federal interior minister directed effective measures to combat terrorism.

He said Pakistani nations’ resolve cannot be defeated by the cowardly actions of the miscreants and the enemies.

Gandapur said the provincial government was determined to take all possible steps to control terrorism, ensuring protection and safety of lives and properties of people of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least five Chinese nationals and their local driver had been killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their convoy in KP’s Bisham.

The convoy consisting of 12 vehicles was travelling from Islamabad to Dasu Dam in Kohistan, when a suicide bomber hit one of the coaches with an explosive-laden vehicle.

The explosion caused fire in the targeted vehicle that fell into a deep ditch, resulting in the death of six people.

Dasu is the site of a major dam, and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus in 2013 killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.