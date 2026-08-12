ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed special messages from PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, well-placed sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

Sources said Naqvi also conveyed an important message to the Iranian president regarding the current situation in the region during his meeting with Pezeshkian.

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According to sources, Naqvi briefed the Iranian president on the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and took him into confidence regarding the agreement.

Iranian media reported that Mohsin Naqvi is assisting the Field Marshal in efforts to lead peace negotiations in the region.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday called for deepening ties with Pakistan in all fields, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held high-level meetings with the Iranian leadership in Tehran amid Islamabad’s intensified diplomatic efforts to help broker peace between Washington and Tehran.

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Mohsin Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, met President Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad to discuss bilateral relations, economic and energy cooperation and key diplomatic issues.

According to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), President Pezeshkian stressed the need to utilize the existing capacities of Pakistan and Iran to expand economic, trade, cultural and security cooperation.