Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s ‘disappearance’

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday denied arresting KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayer of the martyred constable in Islamabad Mohsin Naqvi rejected speculations of arresting CM Ali Amin Gandapur and said he is not in custody of the government department.

He said the authorities have footage of Ali Amin Gandapur fleeing the KP House in Islamabad.

Replying to a question, Mohsin Naqvi said that those responsible for the martyrdom of Islamabad Police constable Abdul Hameed Shah, will not be spared.

He also announced Shaheed package for the family of the martyr, along with jobs for both of his sons.

Mysterious disappearance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur since Saturday evening has created concerns about his well-being in the rank and file of his PTI party.

Sources said that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur has been in Pakhtunkhwa House of Islamabad. There are contradictory reports about his arrest after being out of the public eye since yesterday.

Earlier, KP CM’s brother Faisal Amin Gandapur and leader of opposition Omar Ayub had claimed arrest of the chief minister.