Where is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur?

ISLAMABAD: Mysterious disappearance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur since Saturday evening has created concerns about his well-being in the rank and file of his PTI party.

Sources said that KP CM Gandapur has been in Pakhtunkhwa House of Islamabad. There are contradictory reports about his arrest after being out of the public eye since yesterday.

Government sources have refuted his arrest and said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been detained and reports about his arrest are misconceived.

Earlier, KP CM’s brother Faisal Amin Gandapur and leader of opposition Omar Ayub had claimed arrest of the chief minister.

Barrister Saif, provincial adviser information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the government inflicting harm on the country in enmity of the PTI. “The government has inflicted more loss to the country than terrorism,” he alleged. “The PTI is not a terrorist party, it is the PML-N,” Saif said.

“The constitution and the law have been shattered and the country has been made a ‘Banana Republic’,” he alleged.