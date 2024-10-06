web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 6, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Where is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Mysterious disappearance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur since Saturday evening has created concerns about his well-being in the rank and file of his PTI party.

Sources said that KP CM Gandapur has been in Pakhtunkhwa House of Islamabad. There are contradictory reports about his arrest after being out of the public eye since yesterday.

Government sources have refuted his arrest and said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been detained and reports about his arrest are misconceived.

Earlier, KP CM’s brother Faisal Amin Gandapur and leader of opposition Omar Ayub had claimed arrest of the chief minister.

Barrister Saif, provincial adviser information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the government inflicting harm on the country in enmity of the PTI. “The government has inflicted more loss to the country than terrorism,” he alleged. “The PTI is not a terrorist party, it is the PML-N,” Saif said.

“The constitution and the law have been shattered and the country has been made a ‘Banana Republic’,” he alleged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.