Mohsin Naqvi directs to launch crackdown against drug mafia

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug mafia to protect the future generations from the scourge of drugs and sought a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters in Rawalpindi today, he also sought a plan to stop online sales of drugs.

Mohsin Naqvi said the scourge of drugs, especially ice, has destroyed many families and in order to limit this increasing trend of drugs, immediate and multi-faceted measures are needed. He reiterated that we must all work together with full zeal and determination to fight against this menace for the sake of our children.

The meeting also decided to ensure a robust action against the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice, in the educational institutions, hostels and universities. In this regard, consultations will be held with provinces and they will be taken into confidence.

A joint meeting of federal and provincial departments will be held by the end of this month in which all Provincial Ministers for Excise and Inspectors General of police will be invited.

The Minister was also briefed about the ANF’s performance, functions, and operations. He appreciated the performance of ANF against drug traffickers across the country, despite limited resources.

The Interior Minister laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

Later, he planted a sapling in the lawn of the ANF Headquarters.