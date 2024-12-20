Interior minister, KP CM discuss Kurram situation

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur ahead of the provincial apex committee meeting as they discussed the law and order situation in the province, particularly Kurram district, ARY News reported.

During the meeting held the CM House in Peshawar, Mohsin Naqvi assured full support to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority,” he stated.

He stressed the need for consultations with stakeholders to devise a strategy for establishing peace in the region.

Mohsin Naqvi and Ali Amin Gandapur also deliberated on strategies to ensure sustainable peace in the conflict-affected Kurram district. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that restoring peace in Kurram is a top priority.

They paid tribute to the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism. “Martyrs are our pride; we salute their eternal sacrifices,” said Mohsin Naqvi. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the sacrifices of martyrs are unforgettable. “Together, we will confront the menace of terrorism,” he added.

CM Gandapur reiterated the province’s commitment to combating terrorism, saying, ‘We will fully confront the menace of terrorism.’

Meanwhile, the chief minister is chairing a session of the provincial apex committee to review the law-and-order situation in Kurram district, and the steps taken by the provincial government.

Read More: Six more die in Kurram clashes and firing incidents

The meeting is also expected to discuss supplies of the essential commodities and basic necessities in the strife torn region.

The apex committee will also decide a line of action for lasting peace in the region in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

The Grand Jirga is set to brief the session about the progress made for maintenance of peace and law and order in the district.

The meeting is being attended by the top civil and military leadership, provincial cabinet members, the district administration and other concerned officials.

It is worth mentioning here that skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles in Kurram region at least 130 people died while 186 persons sustained injuries, hospital sources earlier said.