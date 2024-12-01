Six more die in Kurram clashes and firing incidents

KURRAM: At least six more people died, and eight others were injured as clashes and firing incidents continuing at various places in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud has stated that the police and forces contingents have been deployed in several areas adding that an effort being made today to ensure ceasefire.

Hospital sources said that in skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles 130 people have been died while 186 persons have sustained injuries.

A social worker Mir Afzal Khan has said that the main highway from Parachinar to Peshawar has been closed for last 50 days. “Oil, edible items and medicines have been unavailable in the area,” he said.

Kharlachi border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has also been closed for trade and transportation.

On November 24, at least 12 more people lost lives in clashes between two groups in Kurram.

According to police reports, clashes occurred in the villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram, where armed individuals set several houses on fire, leaving many innocent women, children, and elderly dead.

In separate clashes in Lower Kurram, death toll reached to 45, when a passenger van came under firing.

The incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in death of 38 persons on the spot and several were injured in critical condition.