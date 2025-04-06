Terrorist attacks claim 152 lives in KP in 2025

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of 152 individuals, including police officers, security personnel, and civilians during the first quarter of 2025.

According to a quarterly report released by the KP Police, a total of 302 people were also injured in these incidents.

The report highlighted that civilians bore the brunt of the violence, with 45 killed and 127 injured between January and March.

The police force lost 37 officials, while 46 were injured. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered the loss of 34 personnel, with 43 others wounded.

This rise in violence underscores the ongoing security challenges in the province, which has seen a resurgence in militant activity in recent months. Authorities continue to ramp up counter-terrorism efforts to stem the tide of attacks.

Earlier, eleven khwarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.