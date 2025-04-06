Security forces foil infiltration attempt, neutralise eight khawarij terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight khwarij terrorists while foiling their infiltration attempt through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on Sunday night, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, “Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.”

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Read More: 11 Khwarij killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Earlier, 11 khawarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

In another encounter that took place in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized two khwarij.

In fourth operation conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, one kharji was killed.

ISPR further stated Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed kharij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.