Interior Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Federal Board of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel in Washington to discuss strengthening cooperation on cyber investigations, including the provision of resources and specialized training for Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During his visit to FBI Headquarters, Mohsin Naqvi and Patel held talks on enhancing collaboration in cyber investigations conducted both within Pakistan and internationally.

The discussions also focused on equipping Pakistani authorities with additional resources and advanced training to improve their cybercrime investigation capabilities.

Washington DC : Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with. pic.twitter.com/CVKtSSL6Gl — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 27, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, FBI Director Kash Patel described the partnership between the two sides as highly important and expressed confidence that continued cooperation would lead to further successes.

Read more: More than 1,000 drones detected since start of World Cup: FBI

Patel also said it was an honor to host Pakistan’s Interior Minister, adding that the FBI greatly values Pakistan’s cooperation in safeguarding U.S. interests in the region.

“Washington DC : Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with,” Kash Patel posted on his X account.