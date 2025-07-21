Mohsin Naqvi orders major reforms in FIA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, where he paid tribute to the martyrs of the agency by laying a floral wreath and offering prayers at the Martyrs’ Monument.

During his visit, the minister chaired a high-level meeting and issued a series of directives aimed at overhauling the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He announced plans for a complete reorganization of the agency on modern lines and called for a comprehensive reform plan.

Naqvi approved the immediate provision of modern technology and essential weaponry to the FIA, emphasizing that the agency must meet public expectations and deliver results. He said future incentives for the FIA would be based on performance.

Calling for a zero-tolerance policy, the minister directed a ruthless crackdown on mafias involved in illegal immigration and stressed the agency’s responsibility to protect the country’s reputation.

He also ordered the simplification of immigration procedures at airports and the establishment of fast-track counters for the convenience of citizens.

To address staff shortages, Naqvi directed immediate hiring against all approved vacant posts. He also demanded a master plan for the renovation of the FIA Headquarters and ordered the relocation of the FIA Academy to newly allocated land. The minister further instructed early restoration of the Karachi Zonal Office.

DG FIA Raja Riffat Mukhtar briefed the minister on the agency’s ongoing reforms. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, CDA Chairman, and senior FIA officials were also present.