Mohsin Naqvi hails Pakistan’s clinical sweep over Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has praised the team’s growing consistency and unity after the national side wrapped up a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a message shared on X, Naqvi congratulated the players, coaches, and support staff, noting that the back-to-back series wins in T20Is and ODIs reflect a team steadily finding its rhythm.

“Well done boys! Congratulations to all the players on a brilliant clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, after winning the T20I series as well,” he wrote.

“Back-to-back dominant performances. Proud of our players, coaches, and management for their hard work and spirit. Please trust and believe in these boys—they are giving their all for the country.”

He urged fans to stand firmly behind the squad, emphasising that the group is putting in exceptional effort behind the scenes.

Pakistan’s performance in the final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium carried the same authority that defined the entire series.

Chasing a modest 212-run target, the hosts cruised home in 44.4 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with a composed 61 not out off 92 balls, while Hussain Talat’s steady 42 kept the chase comfortably on track.

Earlier, the bowlers had set the tone with a disciplined display that dismantled Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.2 overs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. led the charge with three wickets, ensuring the visitors were never allowed momentum.

Haris Rauf, whose impactful spells throughout the series repeatedly broke partnerships, was named Man of the Series, an achievement Naqvi described as “outstanding” and a proud moment for both player and country.

“Special congratulations to Haris Rauf on being awarded Man of the Series. Outstanding bowling throughout. A great moment for Pakistan cricket and our fans,” Naqvi added.