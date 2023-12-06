Mohsin Naqvi holds India responsible for ‘plumes of smog’ in Pakistan

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday held India responsible for ‘plumes of smog’ in Pakistan, especially in his province, as Lahore topped the list of most hazardous cities of the world yet again, ARY News reported.

Speaking at 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, the provincial chief executive emphasised the significance of this platform in addressing Pakistan’s climate challenges, particularly those exacerbated by neighboring countries, notably India.

Holding India responsible for the smog, CM Mohsin Naqvi noted that his province suffers from smog due to the burning of crop residues in Indian Punjab, just 20 km from the border.

He urged the United Nations to ask India to reduce burning of crop residues and contribute in addressing climate challenges. “Urgent action is imperative for a sustainable future,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that Pakistan, although only contributing 0.9% to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change.

He also pointed out the Punjab government’s measures to combat climate change, calling for joint global efforts to resolve the issue. “We must foster international cooperation, share solutions, and commit to mitigating climate impacts,” he added.

The statement comes as Lahore remained on top of the list of the most polluted cities in the world with an average pollution reading of 230 as smog continues.

According to experts, air pollution level goes upward in winter, change in wind speed, wind direction and sliding minimum temperature increases air pollution.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.