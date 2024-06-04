Mohsin Naqvi meets Pope Francis at Vatican City

Interior Minister and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi called on the spiritual leader of Christians, Pope Francis at the Vatican City.

According to details, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pope Francis discussed issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

During the meeting, Pope Francis appreciated the Pakistan government’s efforts for the reconstruction of churches after the Jaranwala incident. He urged the need for collective efforts to ensure peace in the world.

Pope also expressed his concern over the Palestine situation and added he takes briefings from the relief activists, working in the Gaza Strip, daily.

Pope Francis thanked Naqvi for inviting him to visit Pakistan. “I will try to visit Pakistan”.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the stance of Pope Francis on the Palestine issue. The minister also briefed Pope Francis on the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and Armed Forces in the war against terror.

Earlier, at his arrival at Vatican City, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was accorded a warm welcome.

