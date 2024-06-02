Overseas Pakistanis to get urgent passports within 7 days, announces Naqvi

LONDON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to issue urgent passports to overseas Pakistanis within seven days.

He was speaking during his visit to Passport and NADRA centers in London today.

Mohsin Naqvi said normal passport will be issued within 30 days and this policy will be applicable to all Pakistani missions abroad.

He took notice of delay in issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis, as normal passports were being issued in approximately four months while urgent in one and a half month.

The Minister said no delay will be tolerated anymore and action will be taken against non-issuance of passport within stipulated time.

He also established a monitoring cell to ensure delivery of passports within time.

The cell will be headed by Personal Staff Officer to the Interior Minister, ASP Shahrbano.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to lodge complaint at email address: [email protected] if they do not receive their passport within time.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister also interacted with Pakistanis present in the centers.

They appreciated the performance of NADRA and no one complained about it, upon which the Minister congratulated the NADRA staff for their good performance.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr. Muhammad Faisal was accompanying the Interior Minister.