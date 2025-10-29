Mohsin Naqvi meets with Afghan counterpart Mullah Sadr in Tehran

TEHRAN: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met on Wednesday with Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs, Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr, during his visit to Tehran.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries.

During the meeting, both leaders shook hands and discussed the current situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of resolving bilateral issues through dialogue. In a gesture of friendship, Naqvi was seen placing his hand on Sadr’s shoulder.

According to footage released by Iran media, Naqvi and Sadr were seen sitting together in a cordial manner, with Naqvi holding the Taliban official’s hand while engaging in conversation.

According to Iranian media, Naqvi said, “We will resolve differences through negotiations like brotherly countries. Differences also occur at home, but we will settle them through dialogue as brothers.”

Mullah Sadr, a senior Taliban military commander known for his hardline views toward Pakistan.

The meeting came at a crucial time, following the collapse of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban in Istanbul amid a series of sharp statements from both sides.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif warned that Pakistan would not need to employ even a fraction of its “full arsenal” to obliterate the Afghan Taliban.

In the statement posted on X, Asif said Pakistan engaged in talks with the Taliban — at the request of friendly countries seeking peace — but condemned what he described as “venomous” comments by some Afghan officials, which he said revealed a fractured and dangerous mindset within the Taliban regime.

“If they insist on confrontation, Pakistan does not require even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back into the caves for hiding,” he wrote, evoking the Taliban’s 2001 rout at Tora Bora.

Asif accused the Taliban of dragging Afghanistan into renewed conflict to preserve their rule and sustain a “war economy.” “Despite their hollow war cries, they beat the war drums to maintain a crumbling facade,” he said.

“If the Afghan Taliban regime is determined to ruin Afghanistan and its people again, so be it.”