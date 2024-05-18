Mohsin Naqvi orders strict action against encroachments

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed concerned agencies to conduct a crackdown against the encroachments in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The interior minister directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff to remove all encroachments with across-the-board action along with the Islamabad administration and the police.

He directed the CDA to carry out the operation without any discrimination.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa immediately took action on the directives of the federal minister and launched an operation against encroachments in Islamabad.

The authorities demolished the encroachments in Sangjani Sasing and sealed another factory. According to the authorities, the farmhouse built illegally by constructing on 24 kanal area was demolished.

The Islamabad administration and the police led by the DC and CDA, jointly conducted the operation against the encroachments.

