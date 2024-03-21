Mohsin Naqvi orders to launch crackdown against electricity, gas theft

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to launch massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today, he gave this special task to FIA and also constituted special teams against electricity and gas theft. He also directed to take legal action against people involved in power and gas theft.

During the meeting, the FIA officials presented a detailed report about boat accident in Greek. It was also informed that the government’s stern action against “Hundi” and “Hawala” has strengthened the value of rupee.

Mohsin Naqvi also instructed to ensure legal action against those involved in human trafficking. He further directed to tight noose against those involved in “Hundi” and “Hawala” business.

Meanwhile, in a message on social media platform X, the Interior Minister said there will be no discrimination during the power and gas theft campaign and all responsible will be put behind the bars.

He said these proactive initiatives are aimed at curbing the rampant theft of essential utilities, ensuring fair distribution and their access for all citizens.