ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur in Islamabad on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and regional security issues.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and the Federal Secretary Interior were also present during the meeting.

Both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-US relations, the latest situation in the Middle East, and ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan-US relations are based on mutual trust and bilateral cooperation. He noted that ties between the two countries were further strengthened during the tenure of US President Donald Trump.

The interior minister also assured the US side that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured for American companies working on the Reko Diq project.

Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s desire for the early resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the United States and expressed hope for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Paul Kapur praised Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries on key security matters.