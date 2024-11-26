PTI wants talks but ‘hidden hand’ is stronger: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has handed over authority to police to tackle the PTI protesters, ARY News reported.

“Security of the Red Zone in Islamabad, has been our foremost priority,” talking to media on Tuesday interior minister said.

“We have talked and engaged them in every possible way. They hold talks and then pull out,” Mohsin Naqvi said. He said the roads were opened for them to move towards Sangjani.

He said the PTI has been in the control of a secret hand. “The PTI leadership wanted to hold talks but the secret hand controlling the party has been stronger than all others”.

“They have some other motives,” he said. “But they will face the situation they didn’t think about,” he added.

Earlier in his media talk minister said that the PTI was suggested to stage their protest at Sangjani.

“Barrister Gohar had also twice visited Adiala Jail and held meetings.”

“There are reports that the PTI has got approval from jail but the government has yet to receive any reply from the Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the interior minister said.

Naqvi said that the PTI has to take decision whether they want to go to Sangjani or not. “We have also informed the PTI about the red line, if it will be crossed, extreme measures will be taken by authorities,” minister warned.

“No person will be found after five minutes if firing opened, but we are observing restraint,” interior minister said in his press conference at D-Chowk.

“Any person that will reach D-Chowk will be arrested, no one will return easily after reaching here,” Mohsin Naqvi warned.