Mohsin Naqvi seeks PCB employees’ list recruited on ‘political basis’

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sought a list of employees who were recruited on the basis of political affiliation in the board, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Besides seeking employees list, sources told ARY News that the PCB chairman also asked for the current posts and salary details of such individuals working for the board.

Sources added that education credentials of all those who were recruited “without rules and regulations” will be checked. Meanwhile, the process of making the list has already started and important decisions can be expected by next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman in February.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to upgrade three major stadiums in Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

National Bank Stadium Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be upgraded before the commencement of the ICC tournament in 2025.