Mohsin Naqvi seeks report of Greece, Libya boat incidents

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday summoned a report of Greece, and Libya boat incidents, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Mohsin Naqvi asked the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a report of the investigation proceedings so far.

The Federal Interior Minister said that those who are involved in crimes related to human trafficking deserve no concession.

He maintained that the real culprits of the boat accidents must be dealt with iron hands, as criminals of human trafficking must be jailed for their wrongdoings.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

In another incident, around 61 migrants went missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya’s coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, in the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa. The “large number of migrants” are believed to have died because of high waves that swamped their vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, the IOM’s Libya office said in a statement to AFP.