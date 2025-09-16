Mohsin Naqvi visits ARY News office on network’s silver jubilee

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the ARY News office in Lahore on Tuesday to join the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of ARY Network, where he also cut a cake to commemorate the milestone.

Speaking at the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the journey began 25 years ago with the vision of Haji Abdul Razzaq and Haji Mohammad Iqbal. He praised the President and CEO of ARY Network, Salman Iqbal, for successfully carrying forward this legacy and elevating the network to new heights.

Mohsin Naqvi described ARY as one of Pakistan’s pioneering TV channels. He expressed deep respect for Haji Mohammad Iqbal, whom he referred to as his senior and mentor, stating that he has learned a lot from him.

Congratulating the entire ARY team, the Interior Minister wished the network continued success in the future. He prayed that ARY would go on to celebrate 50 and eventually 100 years of excellence.

Meanwhile, on the 25th anniversary of ARY Network, President and CEO Salman Iqbal extended heartfelt appreciation to viewers, team members, and advertising partners, crediting them for the organization’s continued success.

In a special message marking the silver jubilee, Salman Iqbal said the trust of viewers, the dedication of the team, and the support of advertisers were the driving forces behind ARY’s rise as the world’s largest and most-watched Urdu-language network.

Mr. Iqbal also paid tribute to ARY’s founder, Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, acknowledging his vision and leadership as guiding principles that continue to inspire the network.

Remembering his late daughter, Samia Salman, he said her presence was the reason he embarked on this journey, adding that her memory remains alive in his heart.