Mohsin Naqvi warns PTI ahead of planned protests

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government will take every possible measure to prevent protest demonstrations in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, the interior minister said that many crucial diplomatic meetings and events are being held in Islamabad as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan as well as a Saudi delegation would also reach the capital city.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference will also be held in Islamabad.

“Keeping in view the current scenario, no one would be allowed to hold the demonstration,” he added. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to refrain from protests in Islamabad, citing security concerns and upcoming international events.

The interior minister said that the government understands the right to protest but cannot compromise on national security.

“The government will go to every extent to stop protesters. No one would be allowed to hold a protest while foreign guests are in Islamabad,” he added.

“The government respects the right to protest, but we cannot allow any unrest or damage to public property.”

Mohsin Naqvi asked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reconsider his decision and defer the demonstration in Islamabad. The interior minister said that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and no one will be allowed to take law into hands.

“Anyone who takes the law into own hands will be dealt with legally. We have to see security arrangements and there will be no leniency. Given that people are being invited from other provinces too, the protest should not be at the cost of Pakistan’s honor,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore to ban political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies and protests for six days ahead of PTI planned protest in Lahore on Saturday.

According to a notification, the restrictions will remain in effect from Thursday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 8, to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

According to the notification, public gatherings could serve as soft targets for terrorists. The Punjab Home Department has issued the official notification for the imposition of Section 144.