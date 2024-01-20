Moin Khan joins PCB chairmanship race: sources

KARACHI: Following the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as a PCB chairman, the former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan has entered the race for the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development reveal that Moin Khan has engaged in discussions with government officials, and is scheduled to visit Islamabad on Monday.

It is anticipated that Moin Khan will be officially nominated as a candidate for the governing board of the PCB, while the former chairman of PCB Najam Sethi’s names is also being considered for the chairmanship.

To ensure a fair and transparent election process for the PCB chairman, an interim management committee, known as the Transitional Managing Committee, is set to be established soon.

This committee will play a pivotal role in overseeing the election proceedings and will be responsible for facilitating a smooth transition of Chairmanship within the cricket board.

Yesterday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf stepped down from his post after serving for at least seven months.

Sources told ARY News that Zaka Ashraf submitted his resignation as Chairman Management Committee and Member Board of Governor (BoG).

In a statement, Ashraf said he was working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

However, expressing disappointment over the working conditions, he said he was unable to work amid such circumstances. “It’s not the prime minister’s prerogative to nominate a new chairman,” he added.