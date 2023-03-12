Moin slams Sarfaraz after Quetta Gladiators’ early exit from PSL 8

After the Quetta Gladiators missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), head coach Moin Khan didn’t mince his words and criticised his franchise skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Moin Khan acknowledged that Sarfaraz must improve his T20 game or make way for a younger player in the post-match press conference on Saturday after Gladiators’ nine-run defeat to Multan Sultans.

“Sarfaraz has been struggling in T20 for the last two years. You have to perform better than your competition in order to get a spot in the national team. Rizwan worked hard and is reaping the rewards now. Rizwan is a sensible guy and is always among the top in the ICC rankings. So if you have a competitor like that, then you should double your hard work or give way to a youngster,” Moin said.

Moin also regrets releasing Rilee Rossouw and Azam Khan from Quetta, as both individuals are currently excelling for their respective PSL teams.

“Quetta Gladiators made a mistake by releasing Rilee Rossouw. I regret that because I rate him very highly in T20,” he said.

“Similarly, we had to release Azam Khan. It was for the betterment of his career because he was not getting a spot in the team as a wicketkeeper because we already had Sarfaraz as a keeper,” he added.

Quetta Gladiators finished their season with three victories and seven losses in PSL season 8.

