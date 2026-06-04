Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury announce birth of second child

Social media star Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury have welcomed their second child. They posted the announcement on social media.

On Wednesday, June 3, the pair revealed the news in a joint Instagram post, which featured the trio admiring the new member of their family in a black-and-white photograph.

The caption read, “…and then there were 4.” The post received more than 1.5 million likes within the first two hours of being shared online with friends and fans celebrating the news in the comments section. The TV host and former Love Islander, Maura Higgins, also chipped in on the comments, “Congratulations again. So happy for you all”.

Hague and Fury met in 2019 on the fifth series of Love Island, where they finished in second place. After the show, they remained together and were engaged to one another until they split up in August 2024. The pair rekindled their relationship and confirmed they were back together in May last year. Since being on Love Island, Hague has amassed 8.6 million Instagram followers and, in 2024, launched her own clothing brand, Maebe.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating show Love Island, had their first daughter, Bambi, in January 2023, with Hague announcing she was pregnant with their second child in February this year.